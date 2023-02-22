Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.84% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $84,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.08. 236,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,578. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

