Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,191,688 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 536.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191,688 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.9% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.47% of Palo Alto Networks worth $231,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $17.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,588,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.05.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Macquarie started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.