Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,429,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $76,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Insider Activity

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,107. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. 272,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,725. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

