Point72 Europe London LLP Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Point72 Europe London LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,543 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for 0.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 459.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 117.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 78,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 386,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

