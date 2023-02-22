Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $4.32 Million Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 522.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 766,822 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,498,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 425.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 481,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 390,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 92.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 706,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 340,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 924,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,405. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

