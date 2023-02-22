Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 60,019 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,000. American Tower accounts for about 0.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.96. 834,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,959. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.