Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,917,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $100,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,683. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.