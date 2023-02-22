PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Bruce Rathie Purchases 200,000 Shares

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Rating) insider Bruce Rathie bought 200,000 shares of PolyNovo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$380,000.00 ($262,068.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

