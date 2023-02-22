PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Bruce Rathie Purchases 200,000 Shares

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Rating) insider Bruce Rathie bought 200,000 shares of PolyNovo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$380,000.00 ($262,068.97).
PolyNovo Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About PolyNovo
