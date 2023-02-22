Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-$17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

POOL stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $358.69. 151,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.42. Pool has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $401.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pool by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,213,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

