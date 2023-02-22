Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,868 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares during the quarter. Popular makes up about 0.4% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.59% of Popular worth $31,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,782 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

BPOP opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

