Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of POR traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 104,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

