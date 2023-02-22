Potrero Capital Research LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Potrero Capital Research LLC cut its position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,035 shares during the quarter. Torrid makes up 0.3% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Torrid were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Torrid during the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Torrid by 936.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 137,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE:CURV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. 13,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $292.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theo Killion acquired 10,000 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,429 shares in the company, valued at $105,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

