Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Stock Price Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Profound Medical Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.62 per share, with a total value of C$138,020.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,515,357.42.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.