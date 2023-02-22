PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-2.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.54 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
PRG traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,452. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.09. PROG has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
