PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-2.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.54 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Trading Up 8.9 %

PRG traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,452. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.09. PROG has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of PROG

PROG Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in PROG by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PROG by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PROG by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.