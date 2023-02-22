Prometeus 24-Hour Volume Reaches $752,399.67 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00021946 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $100.22 million and $752,399.67 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00419040 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,584.65 or 0.27757980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.