Prometeus Price Tops $5.31 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00022064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $102.24 million and $780,334.74 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

