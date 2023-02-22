ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 195,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

