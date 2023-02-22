PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 77,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $26,237.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.