Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($64.89) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($79.79) to €82.00 ($87.23) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

