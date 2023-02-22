Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By William Blair

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.58 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $271.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.90. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

