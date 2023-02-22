Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $80,293,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

