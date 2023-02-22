Qtum (QTUM) Trading 26.2% Higher This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00015090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $375.12 million and $97.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.45 or 0.06794055 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00083604 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00056339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00027775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001119 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,546,819 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

