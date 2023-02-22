Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.2% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 76.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 102.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $210.99. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.