Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.2% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 76.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 102.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Whirlpool
In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Whirlpool Price Performance
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Whirlpool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.