Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,402 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,209.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.00. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

