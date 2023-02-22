Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000.

CarMax Stock Down 6.0 %

KMX stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens cut their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

