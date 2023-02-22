Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

