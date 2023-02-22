Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $602,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $109,791,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 344,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $399.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.16. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

