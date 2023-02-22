Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,104 shares of company stock worth $734,811 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.