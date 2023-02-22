Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $423.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

