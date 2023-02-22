Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 355,340 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,340 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 871.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,608 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 964,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 227.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 914,377 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

