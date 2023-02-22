Quantum Price Down 0% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.78 and $181,028.44 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029645 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00214200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,207.98 or 1.00013088 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,001.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.