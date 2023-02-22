Quantum (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $181,039.36

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,602.42 and $181,039.36 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,001.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

