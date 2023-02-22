Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Qurate Retail stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEP)
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.