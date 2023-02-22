RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,059,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,284,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 4.81% of Adicet Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 9,188.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth $574,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.7% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 935,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 219,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 7.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACET opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.