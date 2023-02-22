RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 958,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,653,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.05% of Akero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 329,708 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 11,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $521,080.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,968.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,201,210.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 11,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $521,080.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,968.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,741,077 shares of company stock valued at $76,358,741. 10.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.