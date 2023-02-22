RA Capital Management L.P. Sells 188,740 Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

RA Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,740 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 2.18% of Pyxis Oncology worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 159.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 1,950,971 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 222.6% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 645,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 445,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

