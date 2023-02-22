RA Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

RA Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,218,907 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.27% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNCE. StockNews.com upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $70,916.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,621.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $70,916.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,621.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,636 shares of company stock worth $350,763. Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

