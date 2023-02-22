RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.87

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as low as $10.20. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 13,500 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDCM. TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on RADCOM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

RADCOM Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in RADCOM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in RADCOM by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.