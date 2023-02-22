RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.87

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as low as $10.20. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 13,500 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RDCM. TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on RADCOM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
RADCOM Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
