Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $78.18 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $78.18 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.12 or 0.01302877 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013737 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032692 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.03 or 0.01616720 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

