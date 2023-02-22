Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Shares Down 6.3%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.02 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14). 682,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 807,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

