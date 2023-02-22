Rallybio’s (RLYB) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 307.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

RLYB stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rallybio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 381,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rallybio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

