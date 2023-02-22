RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $233.73 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 113.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

