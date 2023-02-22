Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.35. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 239,000 shares changing hands.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $204,378.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
