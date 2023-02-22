Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.35. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 239,000 shares changing hands.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $204,378.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.