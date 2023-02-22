ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $5,059.04 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00391006 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00028658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013632 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000819 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00016954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

