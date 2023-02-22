Regal Partners Ltd Has $18.62 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. IAC comprises about 3.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.40% of IAC worth $18,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

