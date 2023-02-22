Regal Partners Ltd Has $18.62 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. IAC comprises about 3.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.40% of IAC worth $18,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
IAC Price Performance
IAC stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
