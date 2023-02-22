Regal Partners Ltd Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,127 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,670,000 after acquiring an additional 115,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,520,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $505,850,000 after acquiring an additional 89,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $233.58 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

