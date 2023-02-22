Regal Partners Ltd Has $7.99 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,958 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.12% of Procore Technologies worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 180,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,926 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 223,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 327.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 381.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $277,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,619.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $1,644,080.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,498,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $277,801.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,619.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,095. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

