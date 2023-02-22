Regal Partners Ltd Purchases New Shares in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.21% of Electra Battery Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELBM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

ELBM stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Electra Battery Materials Co. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a report on Wednesday.

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

