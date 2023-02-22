Regal Partners Ltd Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,729 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 15.3% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.12% of CME Group worth $78,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CME opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.