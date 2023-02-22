Regal Partners Ltd Sells 56,729 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,729 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 15.3% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.12% of CME Group worth $78,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.73. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $251.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

